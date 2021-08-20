Indian serials are mostly sanskaari. I say mostly because recently I realised that they are not what they seem to be.

Tbh, this one time I want to judge the books (here TV serials) by their covers (here titles) because getting to know the double meaning is so much fun.

1. Ishq Ka Rang Safed

The 2015 Colors TV show was based on the story of a young widow, Dhaani, and a rich boy, Viplav, falling for each other despite all societal stigma and stereotypes. And while the widow things and all is fine to justify the title, doesn't it sound like 'cum'?

2. Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara

This Star Plus TV show was quite a hit. But what's with the name dude? Like imagine us being taught sex education in schools then the title makes for a perfect chapter name.

Also, who called it sex and not Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

3. Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke

The premise of the show is about the dreams of two teenage girls. It focuses on challenges of love, marriage and other problems faced by the youth. But if you read that title again, it sounds like a teenage wet dream.

4. Thapki Pyaar Ki

Who would have thought that Thapki would be the name of the lead in the serial and not 'spanking'?

5. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

The Sony show starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar received a lot of love from the audience. Because who doesn't like 'big things'. If you know what I mean?

6. Namak Issk Ka

Now this is a love drama show on Colors TV. But let's accept the truth. The title itself is explanatory if you've tasted the flavour of love. It's salty, right?

7. Ek Boond Ishq

The bigger question is: Is ek boond enough?

8. Laal Ishq

It's a supernatural show about the never-ending love of couples that extends beyond death. But why 'laal' then? When I first read the title, I thought they have period sex and that's why the name.

9. Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar

Obviously because who doesn't get tired after 'n' rounds of sex.

10. Kuchh Is Tarah

Can you do it the way 'I like it'?

11. Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Kabhi Kabhi Yaar

Who called it friends with benefits and not Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Kabhi Kabhi Yaar? Vaise it's a dance show. Does it sound like one?

12. Kahiin Toh Hoga

Keep looking for it... kabhi toh milega, aj nahi toh kal. I'm talking about the G-spot. Get it? Geddit?

13. Qayamat Ki Raat

This is supposed to be a horror show but if you get it you get it.

That's too much sexy talks for today.