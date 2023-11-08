This week brings in the teaser release of another brand-new drama, Mrs.

The movie revolves around a newly-wedded woman, who tries to maintain a balance between her household duties, her patriarchal in-laws and her dream of becoming a dancer.

The movie features Sanya Malhotra as the protagonist, and Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh and Arati Kadav in pivotal roles.

The movie is a remake of Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen. This Arati Kadav directorial will be released on November 17, 2023.

You can watch the teaser here:

We just can’t wait for this one!