The Cannes Film Festival, a renowned international event, presents a rendezvous to exchange ideas, view movies and sign contracts.

There are several celebrities who mark their red carpet debut and this year, we have a handful of desi celebrities gracing the festival, for the first time. And, one of the many celebrities is Sara Ali Khan.

While actors choose to wear eccentric attires and big accessories at these festivals, the actor chose to embrace her desi roots and wore an ivory-hued lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

She kept her look simple as she pinned her hair in a bun with a matching dupatta attached to it. She finished her look with minimum makeup and drop earrings.

In an interview, she addressed the host with a hello and namaste. Asking about the story behind her outfit and why she chose to wear it, she said:

“It is traditional Indian, handmade work. And I have always been very proud of my ‘Indianness’ and therefore it embodies who I am, I think it is fresh, modern but also traditional Indian.”

The actor attended the premiere of Maïwenn’s Jeanne Du Barry, starring Johnny Depp.

She looks really proud of her attire and she sure should be!

Please note that all images are taken from Instagram.