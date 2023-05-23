One thing about Sara Ali Khan is that her social media game is very unique. Her knock-knock jokes, random rhymes, and Namaste Darshakon have remained constant. While we may have been irritated when she took over Instagram with Chaka Chak hook-step, we can’t debate that her Insta profile looks candid as hell. (Not something we see too often from celebrities)

Recently, the actor shared another Namaste Darshakon reel with her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Vicky Kaushal. The duo recently went to promote their upcoming film in Jaipur. Kaushal looked visibly confused as the actor went on to utter random things in her bid to rhyme.

I mean, just look at Vicky Kaushal here…

The reel comprises three parts. It begins with Sara Ali Khan making poetry out of the dupatta shop. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal covers his face with a dupatta. Then, there’s a few-second clip of the two together in front of Hawa Mahal. The last bit has the actor rhyming in a jutti shop when she nudges Kaushal to complete the rhyme, and his reply is just hilarious.

Take a look at the viral reel:

Instagram users are in splits with the reel, especially the show-stealer line by Kaushal. Here’s what they’re saying:

Kaushal really did steal the show!