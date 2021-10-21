Sarah Jessica Parker aka Carrie Bradshaw is busy shooting for the SATC reboot, And Just Like That. And recently, her photos from the set, wearing a lehenga, went viral on social media.

In a patterned blue and pink lehenga, Parker rocked the desi look, complete with velvet potli and floral hair accessories.

Soon the photos went viral on social media with people speculating what it could mean for Carrie's character on the show. The particular episode is being directed by Parker's co-actor, Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda on the show.

The outfit has reportedly been designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock, and the designer even took to Instagram to share stories about the same.

Many people commented on the posts, admiring Carrie's desi avatar:

All images are from the Instagram account of the show, And Just Like That.