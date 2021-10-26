Sardar Udham was not selected to be India's official entry into the Oscars because it "projected our hatred towards the British." Yup, just days after Tamil film Koozhangal was chosen for the Oscars, Indraadip Dasgupta, a member of the jury that presided over the choice, gave this exact reason for the snub.

While praising the film's production value and cinematography, Dasgupta also said that Sardar Udham was a bit lengthy and projected our hatred towards the British.

Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.

Naturally, Indians on the internet who were all aware of 2 centuries of British colonial history, (or maybe they just watched that one Shashi Tharoor Oxford speech on Youtube) didn't seem very fond of the reasons they were given for the snub.

The jury that send the official entry on behalf of India has rejected Sardar Udham, the film for the stupidest logic. Did u read the report? Where does it say Oscar rejected it? What's ur exact problem? — Dipsita (@DharDipsita) October 25, 2021

Gully Boy can go for Oscars but Sardar Udham can't.



Weird ! — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) October 25, 2021

2001

Lagaan - Fictional movie of the toxic British Raj - India's official entry to Oscars.



2021

Sardar Udham - Real, biographical account of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre and an unsung freedom fighter not sent because "it shows hatred towards British".



Excellent.#SardarUdham — Dr. Haryax Pathak (@HaryaxPathak) October 25, 2021

Still suffering from Colonial Hangover.. Truth is often Unpalatable..

The Indian member of Oscar Committee says that Movie On Sardar Udham Singh Reflects Hatred Towards British..So it has been Rejected..😡 pic.twitter.com/hNlvjxPaTa — Manjeet Bagga (@Goldenthrust) October 25, 2021

Sardar Udham Singh out of Oscar Race after jury member felt it 'Projects our hatred towards British'



- We already have a reply for this . pic.twitter.com/RE2uVEwuhn — Chayan (@CK_speak) October 26, 2021

Oscars rejected Sardar Udham from oscar entry because a jury said, it shows hate towards British.

It doesn't matter to them even if it's the truth. — greaser (@salingerous) October 26, 2021

Can’t stop thinking about #SardarUdham I wonder why is it not India’s entry for Oscars this year — Stargirl #DalitLivesMatter (@Nainonmeinbadra) October 25, 2021

This is fucking bullshit. It's a movie about a national hero who had every right to project hatred towards the British and kill them. He did nothing wrong. Sardar Udham deserves to be the Oscar entry what the fuck man pic.twitter.com/0psTRCFIhA — advit (@advitinsoho) October 25, 2021

More than Pakistan winning game you all should be worried about Sardar Udham movie being rejected for Oscars 2022 by our own Indian Jury



Indraadip Dasgupta who was part of jury that rejected Sardar Udhams entry to Oscars 2022 said that the film projects “hatred towards British” — Nazish Ali Khan 🇦🇺 🇮🇳 (@NazishAlikhan5) October 25, 2021

According to film jury member Dasgupta, who was on the panel to send India’s bid to the Oscars, Sardar Udham was too “hating on the British.” It’s almost like 200 years of colonization had left us with a sour taste. Dude is desi too I’m so confused 🤔 — Keshav Vinod (@keshavvinodd) October 26, 2021

The reason for not selecting Sardar Udham as India's Oscar entry is shocking. By that logic Life is Beautiful is German hatred and Moonlight is hatred against white people. Insane. — Dipanjan Sinha (@sinhadipanjan) October 25, 2021

It is a mistake to refuse entry of 'Sardar Udham' to Oscars on grounds of the film projecting 'hatred towards the British'. What is projected is fallout of colonialism and imperialism. What colonialism did to indigenous people in Africa, esp Congo, was much more cruel and gory. https://t.co/DOGLG0SGfE — Hermanprit Singh (@hermanprit) October 25, 2021

So Sardar Udham was rejected for Oscar nomination because "the movie projects too much hatred against the British."



The jury member should watch 'The Battle of Algiers' (1966), which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for three Academy Awards. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 26, 2021

Note: People don't actually have anything against Koozhangal, India's official entry into the Oscars. It's just that This is just a stupid reason to not select an excellent movie.