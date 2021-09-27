The teaser of Amazon Prime Video's latest movie, Sardar Udham has us at the edge of our seats. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, this film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar.

The film is a biopic based on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter, Sardar Udham Singh, who is known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London, in order to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Watch the teaser here:

The film is slated to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video, 16th October onwards.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.