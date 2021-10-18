Sardar Udham, Prime Video's latest release opened to rave reviews from audience. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, of Sardar Udham Singh, an Indian freedom fighter and revolutionary.

It is believed that he avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre single-handedly. Here are some other lesser-known facts about Sardar Udham Singh, which will give you a peek into his life.

1. Udham Singh lost his parents at a fairly young age. He was raised at an orphanage along with his elder brother.

2. Sardar Udham Singh and Shaheed Bhagat Singh were great allies. Udham Singh considered him as his 'guru' and followed his teachings until the end.

The two met in jail and Udham Singh was highly influenced by Bhagat Singh.

3. Udham Singh did not run after shooting O'Dwyer dead. Rather, he waited for cops to come and take him into custody.

4. Udham Singh apparently also went on a hunger strike for 42 days while in custody.

5. Udham Singh was represented in court by V.K Krishna Menon, the fifth Defence Minister of independent India from 1957 to 1962.

6. Udham Singh worked as an extra on the sets a film Elephant Boy (1937). He even worked as a carpenter, welder and lingerie salesperson.

7. He identified himself as "Ram Mohammad Singh Azad" to propogate India's religious unity and even got it tattooed on his arm.

8. Opposed to the popular belief, he was not an eyewitness to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on 13th April, 1919.

A Panchkula-based historian Prof. Malwinder Jit Singh Waraich told Tribune India that during the trial Udham Singh told the judge:

When the shooting took place… I had gone to East Africa… I wasn’t in India...

9. Singh was hanged at Pentonville Prison in London and buried there on 31st July, 1940,

10. The remains of Udham Singh are preserved at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

