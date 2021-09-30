The trailer of the much awaited Vicky Kaushal starrer, Sardar Udham has finally dropped and we can't wait to watch the film.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of the Punjab in India. Michael O'Dwyer was said to be responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

The trailer gave us a glimpse of London, where the planning and execution of the assassination took place.

Watch the trailer here:

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 16th.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.