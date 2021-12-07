Abhishek Bachchan is receiving praises for his performance in his latest film, Bob Biswas but we can't help look back at the original Bob Biswas, who established this role with his limited screen time.

Saswata Chatterjee played the role of this scary hitman for the first time in Kahaani, and had us shaking with just a single look.

Posing as an innocent looking calm insurance agent, it was Saswata's acting skills that made Bob such a popular character, even though the story wasn't about him.

His mannerism, his creepy smile, his boredom, it was all established by Saswata, which is why we can't ever forget the actor for creating the character that we can never forget.

However, in an interview Saswata mentioned that he loved the character, but would probably not do something similar again because he believed actors shouldn't have a particular image.

This isn't the first time he has transformed himself for a character. His portrayal of a Ritwik Ghatak inspired character in the 2013 film Meghe Dhaka Tara also set him apart and was a fine example of how he excels at his craft.

So even though we didn't get a chance to see him explore the character further, we know that we will never forget the OG Bob Biswas and the spine-chilling magic he got to the screen.