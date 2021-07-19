It goes without saying that whenever we think of Crime Patrol, we instantly think of Anup Soni.

He has been hosting the show for so long that it would be incomplete without him. I mean, I am so used to seeing him that anyone anywhere commits a crime, I can almost see Anup in my head narrating the whole event. 

True to his character on the show, he has now completed a course in Crime Scene Investigation from the International Forensic Sciences (IFS), Pune. 

It is during the lockdown that he enrolled himself as he wanted to do something contrsuctive. 

Seeing this, Twitter had something to say. 

It just wouldn't be fair if I don't sign out by saying 'savdhaan rahe, satark rahe.'