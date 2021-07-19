It goes without saying that whenever we think of Crime Patrol, we instantly think of Anup Soni.

He has been hosting the show for so long that it would be incomplete without him. I mean, I am so used to seeing him that anyone anywhere commits a crime, I can almost see Anup in my head narrating the whole event.



True to his character on the show, he has now completed a course in Crime Scene Investigation from the International Forensic Sciences (IFS), Pune.



Certificate course in "Crime Scene Investigation"

During the recent lockdown I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes it was extremely challenging, going back to 'studies of some sort'😊

But definitely a choice that I am proud of 👍 pic.twitter.com/4QYkrfrs2a — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) July 18, 2021

It is during the lockdown that he enrolled himself as he wanted to do something contrsuctive.

It just wouldn't be fair if I don't sign out by saying 'savdhaan rahe, satark rahe.'