The moment we have been waiting for is here. Satyaprem Ki Katha, the upcoming musical drama, seems to have the perfect concoction of romance and emotions.

The movie revolves around a man, Satyaprem (Kartik Aaryan), who wants to get married desperately and eventually, falls in with Katha (Kiara Advani). Soon, the duo gets married and the fun starts fading away as the drama, emotions and some action takes over.

Apart from the protagonists, the movie also features Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, this romantic drama is slated to be released on June 29, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.