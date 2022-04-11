It's been 15 years since Jab We Met graced our screens with its cinematic goodness and Geet continues to remain one of Bollywood's best, most well-written characters. Her iconic dialogues remain unparalleled and it's safe to say, they're hella relevant to this date.

Check out these 7 iconic Geet dialogues and real-life scenarios where you can use them:

1. When it's been 5 minutes since your vaccine shot and your nurse still won't let your arm go

"Ab toh mera haath chhod do… itni bhi sundar nahin hoon main."

2. When paros wali aunty says "Beta shaadi karlo, 30 ke baad koi shaadi nahi karega"

"Aap jo yeh bolte hai, iske paise charge karte hain ya muft ka gyaan hai? Kyunki chillar nahi hai mere paas…"

3. When your date asks if you're a narcissist

"Mein apni favourite hoon!"

4. When WiFi bhaiya disconnects connection saying, "Madam kaam chal raha hai, no internet today"

"Kutte, ullu ke patthe… you bastard...saale suar ki aulad… Kaminey keede padenge tere upar, kutte ki maut marega … aur marne ke baad narak ki aag mai tu jayega…..teri ma ki…"

5. When you beg the traffic cops not to cut you a challan cause you're a broke AF student

"Bhai sahab, aap convince ho gaye hai ya main aur bolun?"

6. When your gym trainer says you have to quit junk food kyun ki "Woh body ke liye sahi nahi hota"

"Jab koi pyaar mein hota hai, tab koi sahi galat nahi hota."

7. Jab train chhut jaati hai

"Aaj tak life mein ek train nahin chhuti meri..."

What's the point of this article you ask? I was bored and I re-watched Jab We Met. That's it, that's the plot.