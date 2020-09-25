Netflix's latest romantic comedy, Ginny Weds Sunny just dropped its trailer which has us doubling over with laughter. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the film stars Yami Gautam as Ginny and Vikrant Massey as Sunny, two opposites who fall in love.

The trailer begins with Sunny's wish to open a restaurant and Ginny rejecting numerous rishtas because she doesn't want an arranged marriage.

Obviously, like every desi film, this one too has a ton of confusion that follows the protagonists once they fall in love.

The trailer sure had us hooked with Sunny's cheesy dialogues and Ginny's quirky personality.

Watch the trailer here:

We can't wait to watch this new version of Vikrant on screen. Ginny Weds Sunny will be available to stream on Netflix 9th October onwards.





All images are from the trailer.