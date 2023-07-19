Kohrra released last week, and it’s getting immense love from audiences. People are in awe of Barun Sobti and his range, while also being just as blown by the plot. However, there’s another thing about the crime-thriller that has left viewers intrigued. Apparently, people spotted the British lady from Lagaan. Remember her?

Rachel Shelly, who portrayed the sweet English lady in Lagaan, also makes an appearance in the web-series. And we cannot move on from this information. It’s weirdly satisfying to spot actors and actress in recent shows or movies, specifically when we watched them as kids. So, seeing the actress from the Oscar nominated film in Kohrra is giving us nostalgia.

The English actress portrays Clara in the web-series, and people are liking her character for her layered arc. Some have even spotted a meta-reference from Lagaan in Kohrra. Apparently, in an episode Shelly’s character is seen getting out of a cab which has a sign that says, ‘Capt Russell Cabs’. And her character in the film was named Elizabeth Russell.

Elizabeth from Lagaan Making a comeback in #Kohrra n in the first scene she gets out of the cab which has 'Capt Russell Cabs' written on it. pic.twitter.com/paDxd9Wd9m — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) July 17, 2023

Twitter is clearly enjoying her comeback.

Binge-watched Kohrra on Netflix. What a series! Loved every bit of it. The best part was how normal everything felt, without twists and turns. Great lead performances, but it was also good to watch Rachel Shelly after such a long time (remember the gori mem of Lagaan?)! — Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) July 17, 2023

Rave reviews for #Kohrra on Netflix, rightly so for the gripping depiction & stand out performances. Bollywood trivia buffs wouldn't have missed the appearance of Rachel Shelley in Kohrra, who last featured in the 2001 movie Lagaan. — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) July 18, 2023

Just finished Kohrra. The best Indian series I have seen since Paatal Lok. I just found out that Sudip Sharma, the creator, was the Executive Producer of Paatal Lok and the screenplay writer of Udta Punjab.

The British actress looked familiar. It was Rachel Shelly from Lagaan! pic.twitter.com/faBWZMbhuu — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 18, 2023

So nice to see Rachel Shelly in an Indian production once again.. #Kohrra — Ronak Kamat (@Ronak_Kamat) July 15, 2023

Nice little Lagaan Easter egg in the first episode of #Kohrra! Driving Elizabeth Russell in Capt. Russell cabs.



Also, easily the best Indian web series that has come out this year. pic.twitter.com/cEcIGbTkbl — Akash Verma (@akav2_0) July 18, 2023

OH MY GOD 😱



Elizabeth from Lagaan has made her Bollywood comeback. #Netflix #Kohrra pic.twitter.com/BGate4oZjn — Ritpal Rainu (@RitpalRainu) July 15, 2023

Watching Kohrra and the British lady from Lagaan is also there. Ayyyy — Schrödinger's acc. (@guiltypressurre) July 16, 2023

Kohrra deserves all the appreciation, but this detail excites us the most.