Take The Risk & Find Out If Ishq Hai With This 'Scam 1992' Quiz

Sony Liv's Scam 1992 is receiveing a lot of love from viewers. The web series based on one of the biggest stock market scams in India gives us a lot of details about the main accused, Harshad Mehta and the financial irregularities in the system.

If you've finished watching the show, take this quiz to see how much you remember.

1. What was Harshad Mehta's full name? via Scroll Harshad Jayantilal Mehta Harshad Shantilal Mehta Harshad Maykelal Mehta Harshad Sitaram Mehta

2. Harshad Mehta met Bhushan Bhatt for the first time when both of them were: via The Quint Brokers Insurance agents Jobbers Investors

3. Who tipped Sucheta Dala about the fraud in SBI? via bingepost Sharad Gedi Bellary M Sharad Bellary None of these

4. What was the area of the penthouse where Harshad Mehta and family lived in Mumbai? 19,000 sq ft 1,500 sq ft 15,000 sq ft 50,000 sq ft

5. What was the name of Harshad Mehta's consultancy firm? via lifestyleasia GrowAsset GrowShare GrowMore LearnMore

6. Which was Harshad Mehta's favourite in his fleet of imported luxury cars? via India Today Toyota Corolla Lexus Starlet Toyota Sera None of these

7. What was the name of the committee formed by RBI to investigate Harshad Mehta's scam? via bingewatcher Sitharaman Committee Vasudevan Committee Janakiraman Committee Sachdeva Committee

8. How many days did Harshad Mehta spend in jail before recieving bail? 99 113 111 90

9. Which new sport did Harshad Mehta learn in Scam 1992? Polo Badminton Golf Football

10. Which document was missing with the SBI when the fraud was initially exposed? via Scroll Cheques Demand Drafts Bank Receipts None of these

11. What was the name of the CBI officer initially appointed to interrogate Harshad? via DNA India R Madhavan R Krishnamurthy K Madhavan None of these

12. What did Harshad Mehta do after returning from jail? via GQ He started trading again. He started offering investment tips through articles. He entered politics. None of these.

13. Pherwani was the Chairman of which bank? via Scroll Citi Bank Metropolitan Co-operative Bank National Housing Bank Punjab National Bank

14. What did the suitcase that Harshad Mehta showed to the media contain? via trendingscroll BRs ₹1 crore cash ₹500 crore cash ₹ 20 crore cash