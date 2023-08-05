Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 was a record-breaking series and now the director is back with another scam tale from the past, Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story.

The upcoming series revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, who earned crores by printing fake stamp paper. The one-minute teaser starts with flashbacks of the last season and then introduces the audience to the 2003 scam.

However, the teaser has not revealed the face of the protagonist yet.

The show also features Nitesh Kumar, Vishal C. Bhardwaj, Aniruddh Roy, Deepak Mahato, Satyam Srivastava, Yash Kyatam and Gagandev Riar in pivotal roles.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, this financial thriller is scheduled to stream on September 2, 2023.

You can watch the teaser here:

