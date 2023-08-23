The moment we have been waiting for is now here and we couldn’t be more excited as the trailer of Hansal Mehta’s upcoming scam tale from the past, Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story, is here.

The upcoming series revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, who earned crores by printing fake stamp paper. The two-minute teaser starts with the introduction of the protagonist and went on to explain how he earned ₹30,000 crores with a complicated scam. At the end of the trailer, he is heard singing the title track of Samir Malkan’s Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

The second installment in the franchise, followed by Scam 1992, this upcoming financial drama is inspired by Sanjay Singh’s Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary.

The show features Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi and Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav and Shaad Randhawa in supporting roles.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, this show is scheduled to stream on September 2, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.