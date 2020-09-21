The Emmys may have a different look this year, but that didn't stop Schitt's Creek from raking the in the awards. The hit comedy show started the evening with 15 nominations, and so far they've come away with 7 wins.

Earlier, the cast and some members of the crew got themselves tested for Covid-19 and then self isolated so they could celebrate the nominations together. Turns out, they're going to be celebrating a whole lot more.

Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy all took home the awards for Best Leading Actress, Leading Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor. Talk about a clean sweep.

The show also bagged the awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Director and Outstanding Writing. Understandably, Twitter is mighty impressed.

Schitt’s Creek made a point to make viewers feel safe by showcasing women without harassment, queer love without trauma, sexual fluidity without shame, economic disparity without mockery, and creativity without limitation. What they built is just so special. They deserve it all. pic.twitter.com/a6xCPX9eUl — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) September 21, 2020

Schitt's Creek is a triumph of television and I HATED it so much in the first few episodes—why should I care about these white people—that it took me two years between starting it to go back and finish it.



If you're stuck on season 1, push through. I promise you it's worth it. — Imani Gandy ✊🏾 (@AngryBlackLady) September 21, 2020

Holy Schitt!!! One more!! Fantastic! 🇨🇦❤️ — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 21, 2020

I'm pretty sure that's the first time any comedy program has swept Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor all in the same year. Schitt's Creek just made history.#Emmys — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 21, 2020

not long before her schitt’s creek audition, annie murphy wanted to quit acting. now she’s an emmy award-winning actress. @annefrances, you are a gift. 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/eVgC5poag5 — incorrect schitt’s creek quotes (@heavens_creek) September 21, 2020

This is fitting because we are in fact all up Schitt’s Creek right now. #Emmys — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) September 21, 2020

Schitt’s Creek deserves every. single. award. they receive. #Emmys — ⛈ Autumn Robertson (@AutumnWTSP) September 21, 2020

We're guessing they're going to win more as the day goes on, so this article will be updated soon.