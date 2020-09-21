The Emmys may have a different look this year, but that didn't stop Schitt's Creek from raking the in the awards. The hit comedy show started the evening with 15 nominations, and so far they've come away with 7 wins.

View this post on Instagram

🤍🖤💛 it's almost time 💛🖤🤍 #Emmys

A post shared by Schitt's Creek (@schittscreek) on

Earlier, the cast and some members of the crew got themselves tested for Covid-19 and then self isolated so they could celebrate the nominations together. Turns out, they're going to be celebrating a whole lot more.

Source: LA Times

Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy all took home the awards for Best Leading Actress, Leading Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor. Talk about a clean sweep.

Source: LA Times

The show also bagged the awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Director and Outstanding Writing. Understandably, Twitter is mighty impressed.

We're guessing they're going to win more as the day goes on, so this article will be updated soon.