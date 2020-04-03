Whatever is happening in the world right now, it seems straight out of science fiction series, doesn’t it? A show where a deadly virus has set out to wipe off an entire civilisation? Thoda zyada dramatic ho gaya, hai na?

But science fiction is our window into the future and if you are in the mood for some “into the future” fun then here is the list you need.

1. Westworld (2016)

Packed with action, adventure, and unexpected story twists, Westworld is about a futuristic theme park where people can indulge in a simulated reality.

2. Black Mirror (2011)

The craziest anthology series, Black Mirror shows us how people's personal lives and how technology manipulates their behaviour.

3) Stranger Things (2016)

A series about friendship, family and love, this one is a refreshing story which immediately connects with the audience.

4) The Mandalorian (2019)

Making way for one of the popular characters from the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian is the story of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

5) Dark (2017)

A German series that will pull you in from the very first scene, this one is a family saga with a supernatural twist.

6) Doctor Who (2005)

If you are looking for something a little less intense and lot more adventurous, then join this Doctor, who traverses through time in a time-traveling police box called TARDIS.

7) X Files (1993-2018)

If you believe in aliens then watch this pair of FBI agents investigate the paranormal and inexplicable which include everything from UFOs, ghosts, and even cannibals.

8) Star Trek (1966-1969)

The OG sci-fi show, this one is about the captain of the Starship Enterprise, James T Kirk, who explores the adventurous vast galaxy with his crew as they fight evil forces together.

9) Altered Carbon (2018)

Based on the 2002 science fiction novel by Richard K. Morgan, this one is set more than 300 years into the future, where human bodies have become interchangeable and death is no longer inevitable.

10) Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

An all-time great sci-fi series, Battlestar Galactica is about a group of humans aboard a battleship, who are forced to abandon their planet after being attacked by Cylons.

So take a break from the present and binge your way to the future right away!