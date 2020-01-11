If you, like most of us, have been dying to figure out what Holt's expression at the end of season 5 meant for his promotion, then we have good news for you - Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is now streaming on Netflix.

*Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool.*

As loyal fans, like yours truly, would remember, season 5 ended with Jake and Amy's wedding and Raymond Holt's pending promotion announcement.

So, guess it is time to revisit Boyle's enthusiasm, Gina's satire, Rosa's legendary stares, Terry's love for yogurt, and Hitchcock and Scully's love for each other.

My weekend's looking real 'toit', what about you guys?