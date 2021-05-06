The worst part about watching an amazing show is waiting for the next season to arrive. But alas, such is life, and one could argue that waiting makes the heart grow fonder. So without further ado, here are a few shows that have truly left their mark on us, which is why we can't wait for their sophomore seasons to arrive.

1. Invincible

The saga of teenage superhero Mark Grayson and his father Omni-Man just completed its first season. Without giving away any spoilers - it got dark and extremely bloody. The finale ended with a montage of all the goings on around the universe we can expect, so the hype is definitely real for season 2.

Time to start working on Season 2! pic.twitter.com/2y1gPjOV6r — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) May 2, 2021

2. Shadow and Bone

In the world of fantasy, this show is one of the most superlative offerings in recent years. It's so good, many of us finished it in a single day, and while they did conclude one set of the story arc, there's still so much of this magical world we want to know about it.

3. The Family Man

The wait for Manoj Bajpayee to return to our screens as a spy trying to save the country while also caring for his family (and trying to avoid fried food) has been far too long. It is hoped that it will release in June this year.

4. Love, Death, and Robots

Season one of this animated anthology series blew us all away, and the trailer for volume two looks just as awe-inspiring. May 14 is D-Day, folks.

5. Delhi Crime

The hard-hitting crime drama will be returning with a new season to Netflix soon, as Shefali Shah posted, much to everyone's delight.

6. Kota Factory

TVF's highly popular comedy-drama about the lives of IIT aspirants will see a new season on Netflix, some time this year.

7. Upload

We wish we could upload our consciousness into a future where season 2 of this amazing show existed. But at least we know it's coming!

8. Scam 2003

After Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta's follow up project will be based on the counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi, in a show called Scam 2003. It will be out on SonyLIV in 2022.

💥 SCAM ALERT! 💥

We are thrilled to announce the 2nd season of our popular 'Scam' franchise - 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi'. pic.twitter.com/p0hPitrYGd — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) March 4, 2021

9. Made In Heaven

It's been way too many years since season one of this show came out, but lucky for us, production for season 2 is underway. Hopefully, it'll be out before the end of the year.

10. The Witcher

A 2021 release date has been confirmed by Netflix for season two of this fantasy saga. Henry Cavill, get on our screens already!

11. Never Have I Ever

This coming-of-age comedy about an Indian-America teenager was renewed for a second season by Netflix, and is set to premiere in July 2021.

12. Mismatched

This romantic-drama starring Rohit Saraf was official renewed for a second season by Netflix on 3 March 2021. Good times!

Jaldi aajao yaar!