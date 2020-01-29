If you're a fan of Netflix's Sex Education and have binged-watched both season 1 and 2, you'd know about Aimee and Adam's awkward on-screen relationship.

Even though they broke up in the first season of the series due to their incompatibility, looks like that's not the case in real life.

Aimee Gibbs (played by Aimee Lou Wood) and Adam Groff (played by Connor Swindells) are a real-life couple and they started dating after meeting on the sets of the show.

Swindells also mentioned in an interview how there is no confusion between their sex scenes in the series and their personal lives.

The pair had gone public with their relationship on social media in 2018.