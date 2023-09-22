The final season of ‘Sex Education‘ has finally arrived on Netflix, and we are both excited and sad. You see, bidding farewell to our favourite shows is never easy. This show, in particular, initiated many important conversations, debunked myths, and provided us with the sex ed we should have gotten but never did.

The final season came out on Thursday, and people online have already binge-watched the show and shared a range of reviews. Well, the popular verdict is not so much in favour of the way things pan out for Otis and Maeve. Apparently, the fourth instalment of the series also introduces a host of new characters that seem to have complicated the plot. Regardless, the remaining OG characters have continued to heartwarm the viewers – Ruby, Aimee, and Adam, in particular.

Here’s how people on ‘X’ reacted:

#SexEducation Season 4 is sadly an underwhelming final instalment for one of Netflix’s best. In a closing chapter that should focus on the shows favoured characters, relationships and threads, it instead finds itself focusing too much on new stories that don’t ever really develop pic.twitter.com/SIxt2i1e3J — Henry’s Reviews (@HenrysReviews23) September 21, 2023

Half way through #SeXEducation season 4 and this new school sucks. All the new characters they added are lame pic.twitter.com/kUpcjZVkIB — Nick (@aftersunfilm) September 21, 2023

I will say though I thought #SexEducation handled Viv, Jackson, and Jeans respective stories well. I don’t like where the show took Otis and Maeve/Ruby’s development from Season 3, and the lack of Eric and Adam did not sit well with me. The ambiguity of the ending was a mistake pic.twitter.com/8hAUd1Udks — Henry’s Reviews (@HenrysReviews23) September 21, 2023

i used to love otis and maeve, but writers dragged too much, ruby and otis are more natural even as just friends.#sexeducation pic.twitter.com/pZ20WAJiUq — always.a.mikaelson🇮🇹 (@xedom02) September 21, 2023

My honest spoiler free opinion on #SexEducation S4: This was definitely the weakest season yet, mostly due to the fact that about half of the supporting cast didn't return. The new characters introduced weren't bad by any means, but they just lacked the punch the og ones had. — Arafat (@arafat_atreides) September 21, 2023

Season 4 ⭐️⭐️⭐️½



Little different than prior seasons. Its good but not the best. The story's main characters, Otis and Maeve has shared much less screen time together than the newcomers. #SexEducationpic.twitter.com/P1nVW8uVUL — ✗ (@realtirtha) September 22, 2023

I'm so excited that the writers added Aisha to 'Sex education'!! I also have a hearing impairment and I'm glad that Aisha represents people like me. In fact, Alexandra James is deaf in real life just like her character on the show, who wears a hearing aid to help-#sexeducation pic.twitter.com/iBC57WHsAM — 𝚃𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚔 (@Yournightmaresa) September 21, 2023

I really liked the final season of sex education. Though the new characters were bad, it was Jean’s and Otis’s storyline that had me hooked. The end letter to Otis grom Maeve got me bad. Also, they just wasted Ruby but she was still good in whatever she got. I am really gonna… pic.twitter.com/4WAMuvosFp — yuvraj (@sojaoyuviii) September 22, 2023

The only good storyline from this season. Fuck I didn't think Adam would become my favourite character by the end of the show.#SexEducation pic.twitter.com/qC6eLX2p8V — Shikhar (@shikhar_298) September 21, 2023

Netflix you will crumble for what you did to this new sex education — 2 keys (@kustheproblem) September 22, 2023

one of the only things this show has consistently done right is Aimee YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/lKvgCxF9A0 — eva (Inej's version)💜 (@evitax382) September 22, 2023

The track record suggests that all good shows get doomed if stretched longer than required. And while this may be the right time to conclude ‘Sex Education‘, it’s still hard to let it go.

Have you watched the final season already? What did you think of it?