Netflix's British teen web series, Sex Education is back with another season. Set in Moordale Secondary School, the second season's trailer has given us hope that Otis and Maeve are going to get back together!

Fingers crossed, but it looks like Eric is getting a boyfriend from France and we're all for it! But what happened to Adam who was shipped off to Military school just when he and Eric were about to make magic? Also, the school has a chlamydia outbreak. Ouch.

The trailer also gave us one major spoiler, wait for it, Eric finally finds out his mom is dating his girlfriend's dad. *Drama*

Watch the full trailer here:

The show will premier on Netflix on January 17, thankfully that's not a long wait.