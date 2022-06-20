Finally, a biopic celebrating women! Since Dangal, there has been a dearth of Bollywood biopics celebrating women in sports. That drought is now officially broken!

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu just dropped and we cannot keep calm!

The movie is a biopic of legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The trailer begins with her childhood story of braving through the taboo of being a girl with a knack for cricket. It showcases her journey in playing, the hurdles and becoming the captain in the "gentlemen's sport".

Taapsee plays Mithali, with some unnecessary skin darkening (Why?), powerful batting skills, and determination. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Taapsee steps into Raj's shoes to show her journey of redefining cricket on a national and international level.

As her talent is eventually noticed by her elders, and she begins her training, she is looked down upon by her fellow trainees as the ‘English medium’ girl.

From facing politics within and outside the team to fighting for basic needs - like jersey's with their own names and not hand-me-down men's team jerseys, Raj's fight to ensure equal respect is admirable and part of the narrative.

The movie promises an honest look at the state of women in sports in the country and Mithali's role in their upliftment.

Shabaash Mithu will be out in theatres on July 15.

You can watch the trailer here:

Pannu is heard saying: "Aisa khel ke dikhayengay, ke humaari pehchaan koi kabhi bhool na paye." Here we are today.