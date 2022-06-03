After a whopping four-year-long hiatus, King Khan is back and he's back with a bang. In the next 20 months, the superstar is coming up seven new movies and fans can't wait to fall in love with the actor all over again.

Today, the title for one of the seven was launched. Check it out:

SRK's Jawan seems like a thrill ride: action-packed, badass and full of twists and turns. All we've got to say is, just come to our screens fast!!

He also announced the launch of another action thriller directed and written by Siddharth Anand, titled Pathan. It will star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The movie will also have John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia and is set to release on 25 January 2023.

Welcome back, King! Good to have you back.