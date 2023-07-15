“Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi hero tik nahin sakta!” Shah Rukh Khan mouthed this whistle-blowing dialogue in recently released prevue of his upcoming film, Jawan. This powerful dialogue speaks volumes of how, SRK as a villain, has been stealing the limelight in his movies over the years. His antagonist and grey shade roles are a testament to the same.

Now, someone on Twitter has defined Shah Rukh Khan as the bad boy in movies. It will make you feel that SRK was spitting a fact in the Jawan prevue.

SRK in Jawan. Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

The fan-made clip posted by the Twitter user named Pramit (@pramitheus) begins with the sequence from Atlee’s film where SRK enters inside the metro. Then it features SRK’s scenes from Baazigar, Darr, Anjaam, Don, Don 2, and Fan.

A screenshot of Baazigar from the clip edited by Pramit

A screenshot of Darr from the clip edited by Pramit

“This has been on my mind ever since Shah Rukh Khan said “jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta”!” the user wrote.

Watch the video here:

this has been on my mind ever since shah rukh khan said "jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta!"



editing skeels zero ke barabar hai toh maaf kar dena. pic.twitter.com/BMTcEAXSyO — Pramit (@pramitheus) July 14, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

He was spitting absolute facts only in the Trailer ♥️ https://t.co/fzuVbQ5sc0 — priyanshu Rawat (@priyanshu1811) July 15, 2023

“Har team mein sirf ek hi gunda ho sakta hai, aur is team ka gunda main hoon” https://t.co/R7pzwEIs5v — Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) July 14, 2023

Kadak!🔥Not a rehash of generic clips we see on SRK edits every other day. Man put efforts into finding out the best ones that fit the sync damn well 🫡 https://t.co/qN3Yu0J7X6 — T (@SRKsSquad) July 14, 2023

Jawan theme masss X 100

pure goosebumps 😍💥🥵🥵#ShahRukhKhan https://t.co/g6qmjRSMrk — Abrarsrkian (@Abrarsrkian1) July 15, 2023

srk as a villain is one of the best genre ever. — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) July 14, 2023

Superb ! You deserve an Oscar for this montage. — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) July 14, 2023

Don yaar 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



Farhan wapas aao — filmykeeda (@repluggedart) July 14, 2023

Nice! Shah Rukh as a slightly crazed villain is the best! — jjake61 (@jjake61) July 14, 2023

Aisa villain ho to uske haathon marne me kaise sharam🥰 — Anveshika Yaduvanshi (@AnveshikaY) July 14, 2023

A Twitter user reminded us of SRK’s iconic dialogue from Chak De! India. “Har team mein sirf ek hi gunda ho sakta hai aur is team ka gunda main hoon,” remember?

should have definitely added this… pic.twitter.com/9XBtnQjqx7 — lok ranjan (@lokranjan) July 15, 2023

Looks so good. 🥺♥️ — 🌻 (@rashmisrkfan) July 14, 2023

Watch the prevue of Jawan here:

Coming back to the fan-made clip, isn’t it fantastic?