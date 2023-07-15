“Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi hero tik nahin sakta!” Shah Rukh Khan mouthed this whistle-blowing dialogue in recently released prevue of his upcoming film, Jawan. This powerful dialogue speaks volumes of how, SRK as a villain, has been stealing the limelight in his movies over the years. His antagonist and grey shade roles are a testament to the same.
Now, someone on Twitter has defined Shah Rukh Khan as the bad boy in movies. It will make you feel that SRK was spitting a fact in the Jawan prevue.
The fan-made clip posted by the Twitter user named Pramit (@pramitheus) begins with the sequence from Atlee’s film where SRK enters inside the metro. Then it features SRK’s scenes from Baazigar, Darr, Anjaam, Don, Don 2, and Fan.
“This has been on my mind ever since Shah Rukh Khan said “jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta”!” the user wrote.
Watch the video here:
Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:
A Twitter user reminded us of SRK’s iconic dialogue from Chak De! India. “Har team mein sirf ek hi gunda ho sakta hai aur is team ka gunda main hoon,” remember?
Watch the prevue of Jawan here:
Coming back to the fan-made clip, isn’t it fantastic?