The country’s most loved actor and celebrity, Shahrukh Khan is back with yet another session of #AskSRK. With the star’s film Dunki also on the verge of release, fans are extra pumped for the questions. Let’s dive into all the fun answers, shall we?

Have 15 minutes to dwell on life the universe and everything else. Ok zyaada ho gaya!! Let’s do a simple why? What? Where? for 15 mins. Feeling happy and feeling Lutt Putt types…#ASKSrk time now…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

I used to patao the projectionist when I was young and wanted to watch films. Try it…it may work perhaps. But don’t tell anyone I told u this. It’s our secret. #Dunki https://t.co/YD0E0HmL7s — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Yes I also told the team but the air conditioning is an issue. You have to go with kids and elders for the film…will be uncomfortable…so let’s keep this one in the theatres in the 21st December only. #Dunki https://t.co/vOkGZ2fJzD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

I deal with nerves by being Nervous….and Quiet on my own. I write a bit and spend time with kids. #Dunki https://t.co/SmSr0sKXH8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

How is it that SRK always has some of the wisest words to offer, even in moments meant for humour and light-heartedness?

Manu :Love

Gulati: Hope

Buggu: low IQ

Balli: low patience

Sukhi : Intense

Abhijaat : High IQ

Raju : Bossman

Hardy : Friend https://t.co/CFLyS360vu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Aayega aayega abhi Lutt Putt raho baad mein romance bhi aayega. Aise hi thodi @RajkumarHirani aapko rehne dega. Naya saal naya pyaar. #Dunki https://t.co/er0TDwz8On — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!! #Dunki https://t.co/bSgURIAdj6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Nahi bilkul nahi. Kal main chutti pe hoon. Next Dunki Drop baad mein. Wait karo. #Dunki https://t.co/841RIUsoxt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Maine @RajkumarHirani ke ghar ke aage tent laga liya tha. Wahin kahaani bhi suni aur wahin sign bhi kar li. Editing bhi wahin chal rahi hai!!! #Dunki https://t.co/UXU9BoxlgE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar!!! #Dunki https://t.co/pr0Y4vaGmr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunki https://t.co/Bny3SkqpVQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs. #Dunki https://t.co/Z1hx6iTXA7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

@ipritamofficial and #Arijit are like big dada and small dada. Always a pleasure what they create for me as an actor and friend. https://t.co/uf2BlrMvSP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Also, many thanks to him for helping some of us understand how to pronounce the word.

Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced डंकी. It’s pronounced like Funky…Hunky….or yeah Monkey!!! https://t.co/t0Et738SEk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Dunki is set to hit the theatres on the 22nd of December this year. You can also watch the trailer here.