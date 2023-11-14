Tiger 3 released over the weekend and as expected, it has the whole internet talking. The movie lacked entertainment and was almost an extension of the franchise’s last two installments, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. In a bad way.

However, the movie did offer some guest appearances that received the loudest cheer, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan cameo.

His cameo made the entire movie theatre vibrate with deafening cheers and hoots. I clearly remember how we witnessed the same scenario while watching Pathaan, during the actor’s entrance scene.

It’s unbelievable how one actor, featuring in another actor’s franchise for fifteen minutes, is receiving so much love from the audience. It is not just a sequence, it is an entire experience. Well, I guess that’s our badshaah’s magic!

I knew I wasn’t the only one who loved his cameo and there are several tweets where people revealed that it was a ‘goosebumps-worthy’ sequence.

#Salmankhan tiger 3 is not even one time watch movie. No story, BGM is worst, screenplay is worst. The only good part is #ShahRukhKhan𓃵 #Pathaan — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐲𝐚 SrkFan (@Shanaya_srkfan) November 14, 2023

While Tiger 3 is a mediocre movie but the 10 Minutes Cameo of SRK in 2nd half is worth paying the price of Ticket. The action and banter between Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan is priceless. If Pathan stayed in the movie till the end, would have lifted the movie many notch higher — Joy (@Joydas) November 13, 2023

Had a small glimpse into India's box-office future yesterday during an evening show of Tiger 3. SRK's entry drew the biggest cheers, of course.



The second-biggest cheer was reserved not for Salman….. but for Ram Charan Teja in the Maanyavar ad that played in the intermission. — Aditya Mani Jha (@aditya_mani_jha) November 14, 2023

Tiger 3 is a average movie. Jawaan & pathan was better than than this. And in Tiger 3 Katrina and Emraan hasmi work was very good. And SRK cameo nailed it… — Arav (@AkbarHamdare) November 14, 2023

@emraanhashmi appreciation tweet his performance in tiger 3 was great my favourite parts of the film apart from Shah Rukh Khan's cameo is when he show up every time with that menacing BGM on big screen. — Uvais (@ItsUvais) November 13, 2023

I just watched Tiger 3. Solid action by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Shah Rukh Khan sequence is fun. Worth watching the film on a silver screen. Salman Khan has aced it, and how. — Varad Sharma / वरद शर्मा / ورد شرما (@VaradSharma) November 13, 2023

Audience after watching #Tiger3 has mentioned that #ShahRukhKhan is the only GOOD thing in Tiger 3.



Everyone in their #Tiger3Review Cheering #Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan 🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/fgqnjRJ64g — 𝐀𝐳𝐚𝐝 (@Azad_jawan) November 13, 2023

shah rukh khan n salman khan ruled bollywood . that’s the tweet 🙌🔥

p/s : can’t get away from pathaan cameo in tiger 3 it was such a goosebumps moment ! if the news is true than bring TIGER VS PATHAAN fast ! can’t waitt ❤️‍🔥 #Tiger3 — 𝓨 ✨ (@shehnazziana) November 13, 2023

People Enjoy Only When SRK Sir Entry In Tiger 3 @kamaalrkhan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/0BdsLzJZtR — HeNabeel (@Nabeelsoffee) November 13, 2023

“Tiger zinda tha, zinda rahega, ye Pathaan ka vaada hai.”



Thank you Maneesh Sharma. From Band Baja Baaraat to Tiger 3, he has hyped SRK in every film he directed.. true fanboy. pic.twitter.com/eDm6MDate3 — R (@itzzrashmi) November 12, 2023

It’s just King Khan and his magic!