Keeping in mind the lockdown, Doordarshan recently announced that it will televise the iconic TV serial Ramayana for the viewers again.

This was something received very well by people, who are in for something more.

In a tweet posted earlier today, Doordarshan said that it will also air Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus on the channel.

Don't Say We Didn't Tell You @iamsrk is coming to your home



Watch your favorite TV Series from 1989 #Circus tonight at 8 pm on @DDNational



We know you are already in for the #21DaysChallenge



So here is one more reason to #StayHomeIndia — PIB in Maharashtra (@PIBMumbai) March 28, 2020

The show will air from today onwards and is being pitched as another reason to #stayathome.

For those who might not know, Circus, along with Fauji, was Shah Rukh's claim to fame before he started appearing in movies. Both the serials were critically acclaimed and made SRK a household name in the early 90s.

DD is turning out to be the real boss... 90s ke baccho ka bacchpan lauta di aur naa jane kitno ki jawani... #Ramayan | #Mahabharat | #Circus many more to follow... #Doordarshan #DDNational — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 28, 2020

@iamsrk Shahrukh's 1st TV appearance. The show will be aired at 8 PM from today on @DDNational's National channel. The lives of circus artists as they go about their daily routines surviving the twists and turns life throws at them. @AshGowariker @renukash @MakrandOfficial — Chirag (@ChiragSelarka) March 28, 2020

WAIT. DD IS AIRING SHAHRUKH KHAN STARRER CIRCUS?!



WATCH THAT — Dwarkanath Prabhu (@dk_prabhu) March 28, 2020

I am looking forward to watching #Circus.. love you Shahrukh sir ❤️😍 — Pankaj Kr Mourya (@SRKianPANKAJ) March 28, 2020

bt since #Circus is gonna stream can we get shakimaan too??? — rant acc and nothing else (@BishJiam) March 28, 2020

Apart from Circus, Mahabharat and Byomkesh Bakshi are also going to be televised and the timing of the shows looks something like this.

Relive the nostalgia on Doordarshan



Ramayan from March 28 at 9am and 9pm



Shahrukh khan's circus from March 28 at 8pm



Detective show ByomkeshBakshi from March 28 at 11 AM.



Mahabharat from March 28 at 12pm noon and 7pm — Vipul Palod (@PalodVipul) March 27, 2020

Good move by Doordarshan to recast Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi. Thanks to DD. It would be better if Chandrakanta and Shaktimaan telecast too. — Deepak Kumar Singh (@deepak30681) March 28, 2020

Doordarshan is winning the game.