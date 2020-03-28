Keeping in mind the lockdown, Doordarshan recently announced that it will televise the iconic TV serial Ramayana for the viewers again.

This was something received very well by people, who are in for something more. 

In a tweet posted earlier today, Doordarshan said that it will also air Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus on the channel.

The show will air from today onwards and is being pitched as another reason to #stayathome.

For those who might not know, Circus, along with Fauji, was Shah Rukh's claim to fame before he started appearing in movies. Both the serials were critically acclaimed and made SRK a household name in the early 90s.

Apart from Circus, Mahabharat and Byomkesh Bakshi are also going to be televised and the timing of the shows looks something like this.

Doordarshan is winning the game.