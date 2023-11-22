Rajkumar Hirani & Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. From the actor’s first look to the intriguing plotline revealed in the teaser, people have been waiting for the songs from this upcoming rom-com.
The makers heard us and have just released the first song from the movie!
Lutt Putt Gaya, the first released track from the movie, showcases an adorable bond between Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) and Manu (Taapsee Pannu).
With the lyrics written by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.
The audience seems to love the track and here’s a look at what they think about it:
You can listen to the song here:
The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.