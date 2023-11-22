Rajkumar Hirani & Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. From the actor’s first look to the intriguing plotline revealed in the teaser, people have been waiting for the songs from this upcoming rom-com.

The makers heard us and have just released the first song from the movie!

YouTube

Lutt Putt Gaya, the first released track from the movie, showcases an adorable bond between Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) and Manu (Taapsee Pannu).

With the lyrics written by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

YouTube

The audience seems to love the track and here’s a look at what they think about it:

NEW SRK CONTENT!!!! LUTT PUTT GAYA!! HE'S LOOKING SOO CHARMING 😭❤️ — pratyush (@accioprats) November 22, 2023

Peak srk is back!! Really good dancing and the overall vibe. Main bhi lutt putt Gaya after seeing the dancing skills of my childhood hero ❤️❤️ — Vaibhav Thapliyal🏹 (@vthapliyal91) November 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

SRK in Raju Hirani's Style of Romance …. Main toh Lutt Putt Gaya😍🥰 — Al (@Alharun29) November 22, 2023

The best thing about 2023 Shah Rukh Khan is that he is not shying away from what his directors and choreographers want from him.

Warra energy boss. And that cuteness on top of it. Love you bhai @iamsrk!! 😚😚😚 #LuttPuttGaya #DunkiDrop2 — Sanket (@KnightOfEdenx) November 22, 2023

Me to "LUTT PUTT GYA" sahab 🤩🤩#DunkiDrop2 — PANKAJ KUMAR MOURYA ⭐ (@SRKianPANKAJ) November 22, 2023

different shades of kurta's on Shah Rukh Khan>>> #LuttPuttGaya pic.twitter.com/AikPyQZdqq — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) November 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Experience the magic and beauty of love with Hardy, jiska dil jhoom kar keh raha hai, main toh gaya. Lutt Putt Gaya. #ArijitSingh#DunkiDrop2 – #LuttPuttGaya song out now – https://t.co/lnFDkfqBG4..#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st Dec, 2023.pic.twitter.com/QUDV95mXpG — Vishal Kumar🇮🇳 (@VishalK00003784) November 22, 2023

Chalang lagata toh udd jata 😂😂

Par hum already apke liye lutt putt gaya 🤩🤩

Interesting song 😃😃 liking your chemistry with tapsee Pannu for the first time… And the last dialogue pehle visa mil jane do baad mein taakte rehna 😂😂 visa ka yeh tension kabhi nahi jata 😄 — Anju Pathak (@anjup_21) November 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Much needed break from all the action entertainer this year…

Box office dhamaka on this Christmas #Dunki will be humongous at the WW box office #srk #LuttPuttGaya — Himanshu M Tiwarii (@iamtiwarii) November 22, 2023

https://twitter.com/k2_ktn/status/1727254395228975459

https://twitter.com/SRKsKIRAN/status/1727254336466788713

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngl first SRK song this year I liked after first listening. — Jyotismoy (@iamjyotismoy) November 22, 2023

Cutest song of 2023 !!! Got more than we all expected 🔥#LuttPuttGaya pic.twitter.com/muElBrF523 — Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club – INDIA (@SRK_FC_INDIA) November 22, 2023

You can listen to the song here:

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.