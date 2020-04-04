During times of crisis, privilege and lack of it, expose themselves. However, a society can get through if its citizens try to bridge the gap. Those who have more, give to those who don't.

India has seen many examples of this, over the past few days, with celebrities donating whatever they can to make things easier for the country.

One of these celebrities is Shah Rukh Khan, who recently announced initiatives through which he aims to help people in need.

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

And today, along with Gauri Khan, he offered up their personal office space for quarantine purposes.

The BMC announced the same with a tweet.

#StrongerTogether



We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.



Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

This step will be of great help to the medics who are already struggling with lack of space and equipment.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had replied to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's thank you tweet, by saying, "You are a Dilliwala just like me. We will keep working for our brothers and sisters".

सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir. https://t.co/PoL7mLtlKa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

He also tweeted to Aditya Thakrey, reiterating that he doesn't need to be thanked.

We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time...do write a poem or two. Love to you. https://t.co/vXkTxEqPni — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

They call him the king for a reason.