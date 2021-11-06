We often travel back to the good ol' days, whether they're the iconic 2000s movies or the award shows. Today, an Instagram user gave us a major throwback by posting some clips from the Filmfare Awards that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan And Saif Ali Khan in 2007!

I mean, if there ever would be a typical Bollywood version of AIB roast, this would be it. Man, they did it way before it was cool!

When was the last time you watched Bollywood actors roasting each other and not a single soul in the audience took offence? That was exactly the kind of healthy humour we had on award shows way back in 2007!

Essentially, the hosts were unfazed by jokes on self. I mean, they didn't make faces when someone from the crowd poked fun at their 'flop' films rather took them sportingly.

Twitter absolutely loved the duo and won't mind having them back!

The best hosting pair ever - saif and shah rukh !! #filmfare — Ahmad Ali (@ahmadbisati) January 26, 2014

Shahrukh nd saif are the by far the best host of filmfare or any other award show.. #FilmfareAwardsOnSony — हैलो✌🏻 (@SANGplayz) January 26, 2014

Someone please bring back shah rukh and saif — Habibi (@OneChilledBeer) February 8, 2015

I mean, Aayushman and Aparshakti are cool but Shah Rukh and Saif duo was totally out of the world!

You can go through the entire post here: