Shah Rukh Khan stands out as a versatile actor who has continued to entertain us with his remarkable acting skills and dance numbers over the course of three decades. From the background score of his debut movie to the chartbuster tracks of his last one, his charismatic existence in songs fills us with unbridled enthusiasm.

While we started listening to the songs from his movies on repeat, it became increasingly evident that certain tracks resonated with his personal narrative, encapsulating his grand baadshah-like journey towards stardom.

In the article below, we have mentioned some of his songs that feel like his fate wrote for him in advance and the actor literally manifested it. Let’s take a look.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

King Khan, take a bow!

Design Credits: Sawan Kumari