Celebs and fans have an overly special connection with each other. The stardom comes with a lot of things, including a massive fan base. And sometimes it's hard to return all the love celebs get from fans. But there have been times when a few celebs went overboard to express their love for fans. Let's have a look:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

There's a reason we call him the king of romance. SRK helped this guy on Twitter to ask a girl out on prom, and this happened!

Not just this, a couple from India were travelling to Egypt and had some issue sending advance payment to an Egyptian travel agent. But when the agent came to know they are from SRK's country he trusted them.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

Later the story came to a conclusion when SRK himself sent gifts to both his Egyptian fan and the professor. Have a look:

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma 🥰🥰 Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to 👑 @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022

2. Aamir Khan

When Aamir Khan met Nihal Bitla, who was suffering from a rare genetic disorder called progeria. Nihal wanted to thank Aamir for Taare Zameen Par which gave him courage and made a wish to meet him. The actor met his fan and even drew with him.

3. Varun Dhawan

In a Twitter thread, a girl from Ahmedabad wrote to Varun Dhawan about how she was abused by her father. The actor quickly reached out to help and informed the police about the matter. Reportedly, it was true and the Ahmedabad police thanked him.

This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities. https://t.co/IaIOEMFk8u — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2022

4. Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift helped a new NYC-based photographer who was struggling to pay her bills due to the pandemic.

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

Reportedly, a fan reached out to Taylor, telling the singer that a couple Max and Kenya had gotten married by his mother’s bedside in the hospital so she wouldn’t miss out on the wedding. The mother and son even danced to “Blank Space” before she died. The next thing we see is Taylor performing at their wedding.

So Taylor swift showed up to my cousins wedding... 😳 #Surprised pic.twitter.com/98yDtmg7kH — Gage Simmons (@Gage_Simmons) June 4, 2016

5. Salman Khan

When Salman Khan adopted a Kashmiri family and helped them rebuild their house in the village that got destroyed in the 2014 floods.

We celebrate his birthday every year with a grand feast of his favourite Kashmiri food. I wish him a long life and all the happiness in the world. He is a messiah for us.

6. Meghan Markle

Reportedly, Meghan wrote a handwritten letter for a fan who said Meghan's words inspired and motivated her to begin aid work in Costa Rica. Emily Sorrells, the fan, reached out to Meghan on Twitter and had a six-year online friendship until they met at the event.

dont forget meghan did this.

this is the kind of person she is pic.twitter.com/Izqgp9Z95T — michelle (@ddarveyy) January 12, 2020

7. Hrithik Roshan

When a fan from Jabalpur who was suffering from cancer made her last wish to meet Hrithik. The actor who was shooting for Mohenjo Daro in Jabalpur went to meet her.

Such heartfelt stories!

Read more: 26 People Reveal What It Was Like To Meet These Indian Celebrities.