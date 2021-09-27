Kabir Singh indeed is a problematic film on so many levels.

Recently, in an impromptu Twitter Q&A session with fans, Shahid Kapoor answered a lot of questions. But what made this session more striking was this one question and Shahid's response to it.

Shahid was asked, "What would he choose between Jab We Met and Kabir Singh." And this is what he said.

Furthermore, netizens on Twitter couldn't agree with Shahid's response. Many said Geet and Aditya have gone down in desi pop culture history & many pointed out how problematic Kabir Singh was.



Here's what they had to say.

Toxic Kabir Over Aditya i am done with this world https://t.co/3l9RxjPbpI — Mimi Sarkar (@MimiSayani) September 27, 2021

chose gaslighting, abuse, manipulation over JWM which is a masterpiece involving comedy AND romance.



Shahid, man.. https://t.co/Ao9IjA41Rr — Ammz (@ammsosickofyou) September 27, 2021

Sigma male grindset: give zero attention to your ex even if it results in you making stupid choices https://t.co/uQw7GpSc39 — meg (@moneysoty) September 27, 2021

NO NO NO YOU DIDN'T SAID THAT NO https://t.co/YG0XEvDSu1 — mirchiii🌶️ (@iKunikaAgarwal) September 27, 2021

imagine picking kabir singh over the not so toxic masterpiece that jab we met is. this is what's wrong with society. https://t.co/Xjh6IcmVz0 — vibs | (@ivibhatweedy) September 27, 2021

Hated Kabir Singh's character a lot. There's just something special about Aditya from Jab We Met. https://t.co/ddF1JPzdSj — Kaho na pyar hai - nahi kehna bhak! (@DracoReh) September 27, 2021

He chose to disappoint. https://t.co/b0lhVvZCwN — Haaru | Seb deserves a better teammate. (@Hxarith) September 27, 2021

Only "toxic" people will find a non-realistic , fictional char like Kabir singh so triggering 🤦😂

Shahid has given one of his best performance in this movie. The process was difficult as well.



What's wrong if he chooses this movie which gave him a blockbuster. STOP JUDGING😈 — SANIKA🧚 (@crazy_but_crazy) September 27, 2021

I will retweet my own Kabir Singh slander instead of Shahid's comment cause main apni favorite hoon. 💅 https://t.co/1Vzv8kbg6L — Pri_C. (@ShhMainHoon) September 27, 2021

Lesson to learn for the day: Men like Aditya from JWM don't exist cause even the actor who played such a beautiful character chose a dickhead character over it🤦‍♀️🙄 https://t.co/J1bmidOSPO — 🐣🐥 (@mashigooi) September 27, 2021

Sigma male rule #37 - Never praise your ex's movie even if you were a part of that movie — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 27, 2021

Broke so many hearts with this tweet https://t.co/tH99eWY3eY — 𝐒𝓪𝓶𝓶𝔂...☯‏ (@Shattered_SAM) September 27, 2021

Sir aapki kabir singh Movie dekh kar mai daru pina sikh gaya ab ye batao mai daru kaise chhodu? — Raja Babu #Sooryavanshi (@_AkHolic_Raja) September 27, 2021

Please tell me you're joking. Aditya is GOAT! ❤️😭 — S H R I • C S K ❥ (@shriyutweets) September 27, 2021

how tf 😭😭 no!!! — 𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊🥀 (@IamARichBrat) September 27, 2021

jwm is a classic for sure, but Kabir Singh is his highest grossed movie ever and let's be honest it kinda gave him the revival in the industry, I already loved wese bhi it's just great that he still has long way to go ❤ — Roy 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@ssroyyam) September 27, 2021

BUT ADITYA KASHYAP WOULD KILL HIM WITH KINDNESS — 𝐚𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐧 ♛ (@PerfectlyAdnan) September 27, 2021

