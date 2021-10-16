Back in the early 2000s, an episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai focused on the storied life of Pankaj Kapoor. In between, a young Shahid also made his way to the stage, giving us an insight into what it was like being the son of such a famous father.
1. He spoke about how intimidating it was showing his films to his father.
2. But he also pointed out that having a father who provided a professional critical analysis was very important.
3. He made sure to let everyone know just how much he respects his father's body of work.
I have only seen dad do roles which are of very high quality. He will never settle for a mediocre part.
4. He highlighted the fact that senior Kapoor wasn't just a one-act wonder.
Every role he plays is a new character. It's a new character and a new person.
5. Pankaj himself chimed in on what he sees in his son in term of acting.
I want to see him as an actor. I may be his father, but I am fairly ruthless when it comes to professionalism.