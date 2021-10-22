From making his debut as a chocolate boy to portraying the character of a chivalrous ruler, Shahid Kapoor has time and again proved that he is one of the most versatile actors in tinsel town.

While some of his movies made a home in the audiences’ heart, other didn’t do that well at the box office. Here are some of his movies, ranked according to their IMDb ratings.

1. Fool N Final – 3.4

This comedy caper movie is the lowest rated movie on IMDb. Does anyone even remember watching this movie?

2. Mausam – 4.7

Next up is this romantic drama, which was one of the worst movies that the actor has been a part of. Although the movie had a great cast, it was a big flop.

3. Rangoon – 5.6

This period war drama didn't do great at the box office and was one of the biggest flops of that year.

4. Ishq Vishk – 6.0

Marking his acting debut with this coming-of-age romantic comedy movie, it is still one of the most romantic movies of all time. The movie went on and collected approximately ₹122.63 million at the box office.

5. Padmaavat – 7.0

From being tinsel town’s quintessential chocolate boy to bowling us over his impeccable acting skills in this epic period drama, the actor proved that there’s no role he can’t ace with perfection.

6. Kabir Singh – 7.1

No matter how much we hated the character, this romantic drama still managed to do well at the box office.

7. Kaminey – 7.4

His acting in this action movie was nothing but brilliant. This movie, which was touted as the best movie of the year, earned ₹710 million worldwide and was declared a hit.

8. Udta Punjab – 7.8

Loosely based on the drug abuse by the youth population, the actor got his first chance to play a different character unlike any he had played before in this crime movie.

9. Jab We Met – 7.9

One of the best movies of his entire career, this romantic comedy received critical acclaim and is counted as a classic. With an excellent background score and cast, this movie is still one of the most bingeable movies out there. The actor even bagged a Stardust Award for Best Actor for this movie.

10. Haider – 8.1

No one can deny that this movie is still one of his best performances till date. This crime drama is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet. Apart from being the first Indian movie to bag the People's Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival, the movie won 5 National Film Awards along with various other accolades.

Which of his movie is your favourite?