Raise a cup if you've been desperately waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen! 'Cos it's apparent that he's been feeling the same to grace our screens with his charm too.

In an announcement of his new project Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has shared a quirky video of himself having a dialogue with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani that insinuates how excited (read: desperate) he is to work with the director. 

Hirani playfully assures SRK that the Dunki, not Donkey, is injected with the right amount of humour, action, and romance, which sounds promising already. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani team together for the first time in Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan's most recent appearance was in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero.

 Twitter is roaring with excitement and the hype is absolutely real! 

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is slated to hit the big screen on December 22, 2023.

All images are screenshots from the teaser.