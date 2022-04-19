Raise a cup if you've been desperately waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen! 'Cos it's apparent that he's been feeling the same to grace our screens with his charm too.

In an announcement of his new project Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has shared a quirky video of himself having a dialogue with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani that insinuates how excited (read: desperate) he is to work with the director.

Hirani playfully assures SRK that the Dunki, not Donkey, is injected with the right amount of humour, action, and romance, which sounds promising already.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani team together for the first time in Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan's most recent appearance was in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero.

Twitter is roaring with excitement and the hype is absolutely real!

Ready for another milestone 🔥

Shahrukh Khan sir and Rajkumar Hirani sir Collaborate for #Dunki 🙏#RajkumarHirani #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/o2xCZvwray — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 19, 2022

King is back with a sweet announcement teaser#ShahRukhKhan #RajkumarHirani pic.twitter.com/jnRmQCZChD — Shahrukh lovers world (@Mohan781600) April 19, 2022

Ready for another milestone 🔥

Shahrukh Khan sir and Rajkumar Hirani sir Collaborate for #Dunki 🙏#RajkumarHirani #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/o2xCZvwray — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 19, 2022

THE BIGGEST COMBO OF INDIAN CINEMA COMING TOGETHER 🔥💥#ShahRukhKhan × #RajkumarHirani × #Dunki



Releasing 22ndDec2023



Thu 22nd



Fri 23rd



Sat 24th



Sun 25th Mass 4 days Weekend pic.twitter.com/3ZceR1lMvC — Sanku (@Sanku_kya) April 19, 2022

The most wanted collab for cinema fans are going to to happen #ShahRukhKhan and #RajkumarHirani are coming with #Dunki in 22nd December 2023.😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/yeiLiQEQ2Z — Sunny Munda (@Sunny_Munda_) April 19, 2022

The film that is going to save Bollywood is #Dunki - #ShahRukhKhan collaboration with Hindi cinema's best filmmaker #RajkumarHirani - releasing December 23, 2023 https://t.co/2WbZ7LevlM — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) April 19, 2022

SRK - RAJKUMAR HIRANI JOIN HANDS, ANNOUNCE 'DUNKI'... #SRK and director #RajkumarHirani collaborate for the first time... The film is titled #Dunki... Costars #TaapseePannu... 22 Dec 2023 #Christmas release. pic.twitter.com/N39yggxOQe — Sohan Rahman (@Sohan_RSB) April 19, 2022

THE BIGGEST COMBO OF INDIAN CINEMA COMING TOGETHER 🔥💥

King khan in Dunki #ShahRukhKhan × #RajkumarHirani



Releasing 22ndDec2023 pic.twitter.com/jkqE6BTiiJ — Asfaque Srkian| KKR 💜 (@AsfaqueSRKian) April 19, 2022

Yaar, kitna cute announcement video hai! #ShahRukhKhan and our very own @taapsee in #Dunki by #RajkumarHirani 🔥 Taapsee, itne saalon ki daud (in some films literally) ek aur amazing destination pe le aayi! @iamsrk https://t.co/PTlUhLcPZj — A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) April 19, 2022

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is slated to hit the big screen on December 22, 2023.



All images are screenshots from the teaser.