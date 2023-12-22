Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has finally released in theatres, and though the film has received mixed reviews, the cast performances are worth taking a look at, in fact, Vicky Kaushal’s work in the film is being discussed greatly.

The movie is a comedy-drama, and the plot revolves around illegal route of immigration. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Satish Shah, and Boman Irani. But here, we’ll be discussing what the cast was paid for this project. Read on to know more:

1. Shah Rukh Khan – ₹28 crore

SRK, who played a lead as Hardayal “Hardy” Singh Dhillon.

2. Taapsee Pannu – ₹11 crore

Taapsee Pannu plays the role of Manu Randhawa.

3. Vicky Kaushal – ₹12 crore

Contributing as a special appearance, Vicky Kaushal plays Sukhi.

4. Boman Irani – ₹15 crore

Mr. Boman Irani plays the role of Geetu Gulati.

Apart from these four, actors such as Anil Grover (played the role of Balli Kakkad) and Vikram Kochhar (played the role of Balindar ‘Buggu’ Lakhanpal) have gotten around ₹40-60 lakhs.

