Shakira and JLo stunned everyone with their energetic performance at this year's Super Bowl half-time show that was held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. 

Shakira opened the show by showing off some hypnotic hip moves on her iconic songs like "She Wolf," "Empire," "Wherever, Whenever," and "Hips Don't Lie." She also performed with Bad Bunny for a remixed version of his hit with Cardi B, "I Like It."

Next up was JLo, who set the stage on fire in the second half of the performance and she litreally killed it in every sense. 
She came on the stage wrapped around a stripper pole while singing some of her greatest hits including "Ain't That Funny," "Get Right," "Waiting For Tonight," and "On the Floor."

J Balvin also made a small appearance but, the one person who took all of us by surprise was JLo's daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz who came on to the stage during the final mashup of "Let's Get Loud" and "Waka Waka". 

And, it goes without saying that both these iconic singers have really set the bar high with their sexy moves and their electrifying performance that I definitely think I will never be able to match even in my early 20s. 

The last few moments where JLo and Shakira share the stage was definitely our favourite bit.

And, it's not just me who loved their high-energy performance, the internet also agrees with me on this. 

Watch their entire performance here: 