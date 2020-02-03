Shakira opened the show by showing off some hypnotic hip moves on her iconic songs like "She Wolf," "Empire," "Wherever, Whenever," and "Hips Don't Lie." She also performed with Bad Bunny for a remixed version of his hit with Cardi B, "I Like It."
And, it goes without saying that both these iconic singers have really set the bar high with their sexy moves and their electrifying performance that I definitely think I will never be able to match even in my early 20s.
The last few moments where JLo and Shakira share the stage was definitely our favourite bit.
And, it's not just me who loved their high-energy performance, the internet also agrees with me on this.
