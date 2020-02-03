Shakira and JLo stunned everyone with their energetic performance at this year's Super Bowl half-time show that was held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Shakira opened the show by showing off some hypnotic hip moves on her iconic songs like "She Wolf," "Empire," "Wherever, Whenever," and "Hips Don't Lie." She also performed with Bad Bunny for a remixed version of his hit with Cardi B, "I Like It."

Next up was JLo, who set the stage on fire in the second half of the performance and she litreally killed it in every sense.

She came on the stage wrapped around a stripper pole while singing some of her greatest hits including "Ain't That Funny," "Get Right," "Waiting For Tonight," and "On the Floor."

J Balvin also made a small appearance but, the one person who took all of us by surprise was JLo's daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz who came on to the stage during the final mashup of "Let's Get Loud" and "Waka Waka".

And, it goes without saying that both these iconic singers have really set the bar high with their sexy moves and their electrifying performance that I definitely think I will never be able to match even in my early 20s.

The last few moments where JLo and Shakira share the stage was definitely our favourite bit.

And, it's not just me who loved their high-energy performance, the internet also agrees with me on this.

Slayer — Logan (@Therealsurge3) February 3, 2020

That halftime show was UNREAL!!!! J Lo and Shakira just destroyed that 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 🇵🇷 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 3, 2020

They were fantastic. — Lisa Seaman (@LisaSeaman8) February 3, 2020

ALRIGHT!!!!!! now THAT was a GLOBAL Super Bowl halftime performance!!!!!! STUNNING- WE LOOOOOOOOVED IT! CONGRATS @JLo, @shakira and the whole ensemble AND CREW !!!!!! -KU #SuperBowlLIV — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 3, 2020

They both did great!!! — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) February 3, 2020

Best halftime show EVER! @JLo & @shakira Nailed it! It was electrifying, fun & did the Latinx culture proud. — MR.B (@MHP1075) February 3, 2020

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Awesome 👏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Claudia H.🌿🦋 (@beck072015) February 3, 2020

They did awesome, loved it — Ryan Siverson (@rysiphoto) February 3, 2020

Let's get loud what a show!!!!! — Living (@cprinatlanta) February 3, 2020

she wolf opener still not over it pic.twitter.com/jF9Yr0uUR0 — lauren (@heswiredin) February 3, 2020

Shakira: “There’s a she wolf in the closet let it out so it breathe...”



Me: pic.twitter.com/CUQEQSfx6k — Suge🥂Lite✨ 🇭🇹🇪🇷 (@Kamifaine) February 3, 2020

All the gays when JLo entered the Halftime Show on a giant stripper pole: pic.twitter.com/VB1VV4ntao — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 3, 2020

Me after watching Shakira, JLo, Bad Bunny and J Balvin on the #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/nTUvkhHejD — Ivan Loya (@ivanloyadn) February 3, 2020

#SuperBowl @shakira and @JLo out here old enough to be my mother aging like a fine wine, and I'm half their age aging like milk. That halftime show was so lit. 😎 — Josh Hodgeson (@joshhodgeson) February 3, 2020

I feel.......perhaps we should let women over the age of 40 do things more often — rachel wilkerson miller (@the_rewm) February 3, 2020

