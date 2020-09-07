Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau also became a part of Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, to probe substance abuse.

Consequently, prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant have been arrested over drug charges.

After their arrest, NCB called in actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning. As photos and videos of Rhea trying to reach the NCB office surfaced online, people on Twitter called out reporters and media for 'mobbing' her:

In the name of Justice these people have lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty. I sincerely pray Karma finds the address of each n every human being part of this lowest low of mankind we are witness to. https://t.co/Qkkhnfup53 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2020

What is wrong with us ?? We cannot behave like this. Sure the truth must come out but this girl deserves her space as a woman , basic respect and her right to social distancing norms https://t.co/Gu38XKGcl6 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 6, 2020

The law must and will take it’s course. This behaviour reprehensible in every way. Enough! Why can’t Rhea be given space and the right to physical distancing? Why are the media behaving like vultures? Please please give her space 🙏🏻 Stop attacking/dehumanising her & her family. https://t.co/FNb6fNy36o — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 6, 2020

I haven’t seen the worst of the criminals being treated like this even after being convicted! Let there be a trial !!! Absolutely disgusted with the way the media is treating her ! #shame https://t.co/fpnxqd7IM7 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 6, 2020

Even someone who is proven guilty doesn’t deserve this lynching! You don’t even do this to guilty rapists!! Will media decide the fate of an individual? Does our justice system hold no value anymore?! Let the authorities do their job! Stop this Tamasha. It is beyond shameful now! pic.twitter.com/MPW30TNSjw — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 6, 2020

Not going to reshare that awful video of Rhea Chakraborty being mobbed by murderous TV cameras. To all the tv veterans lamenting, er, why have you not ensured anything different? Media colleagues should remember, tomorrow it will be them. Let's start with their WhatsApps. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) September 6, 2020

A hundred men, their cameras touching her, violating her space, her body. This could be you tomorrow. But you will choose silence because watching this is fun right now. She is the villain of your amoral world. A country whose Prime Minister claims to champion womens rights pic.twitter.com/P4M8zOHeXh — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 7, 2020

No thoughts about the economy, the pandemic or anything else of consequence. Indians are only interested in burning Rhea at the stake. That is what makes our people happy and fulfilled and validated. No amount of hate and venom is enough. We are sick. Very very sick. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) September 6, 2020

India... witness our lowest! Shameful witch hunt! Disgusting.. https://t.co/P8jIZjhKrR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 6, 2020

This is what we have enabled.

Well done India for abdicating your fundamental rights and duties.

You’ve unleashed a mob, now they’ll be at your door step soon.

Congratulations!!! https://t.co/TMgzSHjb9h — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) September 6, 2020

Wrong is wrong, even if everyone is doing it. Right is right, even if no one is doing it.”

Unacceptable behaviour.

Let’s have some patience, trust the authorities to come out with the truth. pic.twitter.com/dviuzBsv09 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 6, 2020

Rhea has not even been charged yet, not to speak of conviction. But the way the channels have been humiliating her, proves that the public stripping of Draupadi was not an aberration. Duryodhan and Dushasan live on, albeit in TV studios now. Perversity has crossed all limits now. — Dr. N. C. Asthana, IPS (Retd) (1986-2019) (@NcAsthana) September 6, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty and her family have already been interviewed by the ED for possible financial fraud, and by the CBI for abetment of suicide but as of now, not been convicted of any crime by the two agencies.