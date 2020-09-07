Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau also became a part of Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, to probe substance abuse. 

Consequently, prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant have been arrested over drug charges. 

After their arrest, NCB called in actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning. As photos and videos of Rhea trying to reach the NCB office surfaced online, people on Twitter called out reporters and media for 'mobbing' her: 

View this post on Instagram

Stop The Abuse.

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar) on

Rhea Chakraborty and her family have already been interviewed by the ED for possible financial fraud, and by the CBI for abetment of suicide but as of now, not been convicted of any crime by the two agencies. 