Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been trending since the trailer of this rom-com drama was released last noon. From mushiness and sorrow to brilliant puns and humor, the three-minute trailer made us go through several different emotions.

While there were numerous jokes in the trailer, there was this one joke that was too relatable, being a Bigg Boss fan.

this shamita shetty joke in rocky rani actaully made me chuckle 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aJxAMnXTdf — ح (@hmmbly) July 4, 2023

Shamita Shetty, who entered Bigg Boss 3 (2009), came to the iconic house again in Bigg Boss OTT (2021) and Bigg Boss 15 (2021–2022). Needless to mention, she soon became a fan-favorite contestant.

In the trailer, Rani’s (Alia Bhatt) family discusses voting and its importance at the breakfast table. Later, Rocky (Ranveer Singh) mentions that he doesn’t vote as Shamita Shetty is no longer a contestant. When he was asked about the constituency she represents, he clears that he is referring to Bigg Boss.

Credits: YouTube

The scene took the internet by storm and Shamita Shetty soon started trending on Twitter. The actor also wished the director all the best and mentioned that she can’t wait to watch the movie.

Credits: Instagram

The fans couldn’t help but tweet how they loved the scene. Take a look:

A little shout out to #ShamitaShetty after the #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani trailer. Man, how amazing was she in #BiggBoss15 I really think she deserved more. Tejaswi and Karan did nothing but fight and make up but only Shamita & #PratickSejpal played the game with all heart. — S monn (@SMon2574) July 4, 2023

Spotted a #ShamitaShetty reference in the Rocky-Rani trailer! 😂❤️



rocky and I are on the same page, shamita to hai nahi, isliye vote dena band kardiya maine bhi :)) #RARKPK pic.twitter.com/AgF7nqu9bR — • (@iiobsessedii) July 4, 2023

Best thing about trailer was "#ShamitaShetty ko vote karna"



Movie seems destined to become a hit!



But, it's extremely predictable.

Over-use of 3 month Contract Relationship trope



Ummm, Urdu/Hindi dialogues are a mess. Neither the grammar nor the pronunciation is right. https://t.co/t3PKEQBOyl — Soshal Media Vaba Ki Tarah Phael Gaya (@bellsenwhistles) July 4, 2023

very relatable ranveer….as a bb watcher…i can relate truly❤️‍🔥✨#ShamitaShetty 's impact is just 🫠❤️‍🔥#KaranJohar really got shams by bbott😂💕#RRKPKTrailer https://t.co/NoKLATYzzw — ShamitaXGirlPower (@Shamziexnimzie) July 4, 2023

Probably after a very long time I’m actually excited for a movie to be released! I just hope I get to watch on the big screen instead of my laptop 🥲

(only international students can relate)



Also, the #ShamitaShetty reference in the trailer had me laughing so bad! #RRKPK — JM (@jaassssss11) July 4, 2023

OMG!!!

Karan Johar has included a reference to Shamita Shetty in his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani…😂💕✨#ShamitaShetty #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RRKPKTrailerOutNow pic.twitter.com/c8BO1NHgJB — Shamita Shetty FC (@ShamitaFanClub6) July 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Ooh, we can’t wait to watch this one!