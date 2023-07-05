Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been trending since the trailer of this rom-com drama was released last noon. From mushiness and sorrow to brilliant puns and humor, the three-minute trailer made us go through several different emotions.
While there were numerous jokes in the trailer, there was this one joke that was too relatable, being a Bigg Boss fan.
Shamita Shetty, who entered Bigg Boss 3 (2009), came to the iconic house again in Bigg Boss OTT (2021) and Bigg Boss 15 (2021–2022). Needless to mention, she soon became a fan-favorite contestant.
In the trailer, Rani’s (Alia Bhatt) family discusses voting and its importance at the breakfast table. Later, Rocky (Ranveer Singh) mentions that he doesn’t vote as Shamita Shetty is no longer a contestant. When he was asked about the constituency she represents, he clears that he is referring to Bigg Boss.
The scene took the internet by storm and Shamita Shetty soon started trending on Twitter. The actor also wished the director all the best and mentioned that she can’t wait to watch the movie.
The fans couldn’t help but tweet how they loved the scene. Take a look:
Ooh, we can’t wait to watch this one!