Karan Johar recently announced that Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her Bollywood debut. She will be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! pic.twitter.com/u9b6AKwZwQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2021

However, the news was met by a wave of trolling and jibes about nepotism.

Another star-kid #ShanayaKapoor is going to debut under the banners of Dharma Production( bole to Karan Johar kar raha hai)



*meanwhile Shanaya Kapoor to strugglers be like: pic.twitter.com/lWxBqSrfLX — व्यंग्यात्मक बातें (@vyangyaprayog) March 22, 2021

They introduced Shanaya Kapoor through #Fabulouslivesofbollywoodwives and now she's gonna debut through #kjo movie. And it's ohk they're doing their work. But almost few months ago we were blaming nepotism and now no. 8 trending wow. It's never gonna change we're all same at end. pic.twitter.com/AqeMMKztGi — Kavya Keshwani (@3amdozy) March 22, 2021

ya so karan johar started a wholeass company to promote shanaya kapoor.. nEPoTiSm isn’t real he says...



yea it isn’t real, just like global warming. — NotADimSim (@highyurveda) March 22, 2021

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, who came from Bollywood family but still was a struggler, gets a go directly with Karan Johar movie. Peak Nepotism. — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) March 22, 2021

KJO launching sanjay kapoor Daughter Shanaya Kapoor Debut First Film



Meanwhile be like pic.twitter.com/XXXC7hi6Xy — Captain America (@SteveRogers2005) March 22, 2021

Twelebs after doing paid tweets for Shanaya Kapoor : pic.twitter.com/hvRwZsmt22 — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) March 22, 2021

so easy for star kids with decent looks to become actors man. https://t.co/ZUPCdZkBHK — p💫 (@properhero_) March 22, 2021

Critical case of nepotism https://t.co/2eJhuPa8lo — Random Thoughts (@RandomThotsPV) March 22, 2021

Well, the news really seems to have ignited a fiery debate!