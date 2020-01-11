Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan recently discovered a talented musician and shared his performance on his social media. Shankar, who had visited a restaurant for breakfast, discovered an Assamese flute player Dilip Heera playing outside the restaurant. He was so moved by his performance that he made a video of him playing the flute and shared it on his social media.

In the video, he even sang a few notes with Dilip. He ended the video by stating that this was the talent of India.

The video went viral on social media and garnered 1.5 million views on Facebook. Many people praised Dilip for his beautiful performance:

What a talented player indeed!