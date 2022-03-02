Gangubai Kathiawadi has been winning hearts with its hard-hitting story and we cannot deny the fact that the actors have justified the characters that they played. The chemistry between Gangubai, played by Alia Bhatt and Afsaan, played by Shantanu Maheshwari is undeniable and has melted all our hearts.

Shantanu Maheshwari has already gathered a lot of praise for his performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. He's an actor, dancer, choreographer and anchor. In an interview, he shared that when he received a callback after his audition to meet the director, he wasn't planning on doing so, because he was preoccupied with another project. It was his friends who forced him to visit the director - something that he's glad he did.

He made his debut with Dil Dosti Dance on Channel V, where he was the protagonist in the show. He's also a part of the Desi Hoppers dance crew who won the World of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles. They also appeared for a special performance on America's Got Talent, season 11.

As a kid, he also participated in Boogie-Woogie & Mini Superstar. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Shantanu also mentioned that he only decided to pursue dancing professionally after he moved to Mumbai for college. He was spotted for his debut show at Channel V India Fest - where he was performing during his time in college.

Born on 7 March 1991 in Kolkata, Shantanu attended The Park English School, and St. Joseph's College. For higher studies, he went to H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai and was a part of the Street Soul Dance Crew [SSDC] in the college.

He comes from a simple background and has grown as an artist in the industry, with his work and skills. He'd manage dance rehearsals while studying and shooting for the show, which must have been a lot at times but he juggled it all.

He appeared on shows like Girls on Top on MTV India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a celebrity contestant, Nach Baliye 9 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He was also a host for Zee TV's reality show India's Best Dramebaaz.

Shantanu appeared in some music videos and advertisement films, while working on the shows. In his time in the industry so far, he has created a space for himself both as a dancer and an actor.

We are excited to see what he has in store for us next.