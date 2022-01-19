Shark Tank India, the Indian adaptation of the popular global entrepreneurial reality show, Shark Tank has gained immense popularity in India in a very short span of time.

Why though? The premise of the show is so interesting and unique compared to other Indian reality TV shows. It is based around the idea of ambitious entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to ‘sharks’ aka investors who then decide if they want to invest in the concept or not.

While it is inspiring the younger generation, I feel that this show will get conversations around entrepreneurship started in Indian households.

I have not seen single episode of Shark Tank India. But definitely this one show will make so many parents positive about entrepreneurship, so many ppl will learn negotiation,many will trust n believe Indian innovation. Just wait a few years for success stories to come. — Neha Thakur (@neha217) January 17, 2022

There's always been a perception that Indian parents do not support their kids in entrepreneurial pursuits. There are several reasons for this but let's not go there. Almost every Indian who wants to tread onto the path of entrepreneurship faces difficulties that are not just economic but also include rejection and resistance from families.

Is Shark Tank India capable of changing this mindset?

maybe after watching shark tank india, indian parents will start supporting their children's startup — arko🪐 (@oyyarko) January 12, 2022

A loooong but a good thoughts. Always been a Shark Tank fan and the Indian version is going good and rightly said it’s been watched by family and discussed too. Infusing a sense and importance of entrepreneurship among the youth and parents. — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 17, 2022

The show has brought entrepreneurship and its struggles on TV, where Indian parents spend the most of their time. Where they get influenced the most. You remember when KBC started airing first on Sony, parents across India motivated their kids to watch it every day?

Something similar is happening with respect to entrepreneurship and new-age parents, thanks to Shark Tank India.

Mum is watching Shark Tank India & is asking me why I can't become an entrepreneur. Don't you have any ideas - these young people are so clever.

Parting shot - you actually need courage for all this.

I am too old for this desi parenting pressure! — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) January 15, 2022

A reality TV show that is giving young entrepreneurs a lifetime opportunity to pitch their ideas on national television is all set to bring about a revolution in India's startup and entreprenuship culture.

Our office building watchman was watching Shark Tank India today and when I stood by him to watch, he asked me if one can really come up with ideas, start small businesses, then raise crores of INR. When I said “Yes, Ofcourse”, his eyes lit up. Super job Shark Tank India! 🚀 — Angad Daryani (@AngadDaryani) January 18, 2022

Will it make more money available for budding entrepreneurs? We do not know, but we hope it does.

As Shark tank normalizes equity investments in small businesses, more people will jump to entrepreneurship as money will be available in equity and not personal debt. — Ajinkya kulkarni (@ajinkyamkul) January 18, 2022

If the show is making parents ask their children to explore the idea of startups, the change has already begun.

My uncle just watched Shark Tank India and told this to my 20 year old cousin:



“Beta kuchh yeh Startup banana ka socho”🚀 — Sayan (@thesayansapui) January 16, 2022

Looking forward to a future where entrepreneurship is not frowned upon, but supported instead.