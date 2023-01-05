The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2. While Ashneer Grover is not a part of the show this season, the new panel features six judges namely Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. In the first episode, sharks heard the pitches of several brands and invested in some of them, however, they rejected a make-up company for a silly reason.

Here’s what happened. Two entrepreneurs Rahul Sachdeva and Dheeraj Bansal pitched their home grown brand, Recode, to the sharks and presented their make-up products on the show.

Source: SonyLiv

While the sharks seemed impressed with their sales and reach on social media, Namita and Aman announced that they won’t invest in the company simply coz’ it’s a competitor of co-judge, Vineeta’s make-up brand, Sugar Cosmetics.

“As a principle, main apne friend ke competitor mein kabhi invest nahin karti hoon,” said Namita. Aman also gave similar reason for not funding the brand. Both chose friendship over business.

Netizens are disappointed over sharks’ decision and called out their biasness. Let’s check out their reactions:

So in a recent episode of Shark Tank, Aman and Namita refused to invest in a make-up brand because it was a competitor of Vineeta's company.



Didn't quite sit right with me, are they creating a platform only to fund companies that are not in the same industry as any other Shark? — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) January 4, 2023

why have they turned shark tank season 2 into a full tv serial drama. "mein apne doston ke competition pe invest nahi karta" bhai??? y'all are an investor what is wrong w you guys?? i love how peyush went this is stupid. — p✨ (@louisharrybrad) January 2, 2023

On #SharkTankIndia, VineetaSingh rejected the pitch of a cosmetic brand coz she too owns a cosmetic brand. AmanGupta & NamitaThapar rejected it coz they don’t invest in ‘friends’ rival businesses’. That’s UNFAIR! The show should have venture capitalists instead of CEOs as judges. — Irena Akbar (@irenaakbar) January 2, 2023

#SharkTankIndiaS2 Recode segment was the most stupidest segment. What kind of investors are they? Is this a friendship club? @amangupta0303

Respect for Piyush as always for calling it out — Riteeessshhh (@RICTHEPUNTER) January 3, 2023

No entrepreneur from cosmetic, pharmaceutical and smart wearable will be getting funding this season 😂😂😂



Major missing @Ashneer_Grover#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 #SharkTankIndiaS2 — Roronoa Zoro (@_Zoro_Is_Lost__) January 2, 2023

How could you say no to someone because of another shark in the same industry.

Feel for RECODE 😡#SharkTankIndiaS2 pic.twitter.com/gPFOBWKE5Z — Adarsh singh🇮🇳 (@AdarshRo45) January 2, 2023

Disappointed with shark tank India this season, poor people who have the same line of business as any of the judges, will not get investement just because shark doesn't want to lose their friend. What kind of logic is tht? — Kriti Nath (@kritinath1234) January 2, 2023

Watched Shark Tank IndiaS2 S2.

Felt like Vineeta and Namita were a bit hasty in making decision/coming to a conclusion.

Miss ashneer grover!

The brand 'Recode' can be a potential competition to Sugar and a game changer after this episode.

Surprised that it did not get any funding — Mukul Chopra (@trekin_tech) January 2, 2023

@sharktankindia @amangupta0303 why are u mocking and making fun of contestant?? I was seeing #recode makeup episode and feeling irritated while seeing u, when u making fun of those guys. Also @sharktankindia is it valid reason that my friend is in buisness so i am out — Rohit (@RohitLannister) January 2, 2023

Wish Recode the best. The sharks panel seemed biased. #SharkTankIndiaS2 — Pratham Shah (@Prathamshah01) January 3, 2023

In Shark Tank Namita Singh refused to invest in a make-up brand which showed promising returns because it was a competitor of Vineeta's company!!!

She was even celebrating her idiocy by clapping and making victory gestures to her friends!!

What is the goal of Shark tank India?? — Candid_Shweta (@CandidShweta) January 5, 2023

@SonyTV After Watching #SharkTankIndiaS2 Feeling very sad for #Recode These guys had very good Sale's but they didn't get any offer for Sharks. Wtf isko nahi mila matlab kisko milega. After watching this feels program is biased They are not Sharks like USA They are family 🦈 1/1 pic.twitter.com/DxkYiVoYi3 — Sudhanshu Snehal 🇮🇳 (@sudhanshu7908) January 2, 2023

Namita later took to Twitter to react to the trolls after rejecting the brand. Here’s what she wrote:

Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me 🙂 — Namita (@namitathapar) January 3, 2023

A big shark terrified with small shark. Hmmm.