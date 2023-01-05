The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2. While Ashneer Grover is not a part of the show this season, the new panel features six judges namely Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. In the first episode, sharks heard the pitches of several brands and invested in some of them, however, they rejected a make-up company for a silly reason.
Here’s what happened. Two entrepreneurs Rahul Sachdeva and Dheeraj Bansal pitched their home grown brand, Recode, to the sharks and presented their make-up products on the show.
While the sharks seemed impressed with their sales and reach on social media, Namita and Aman announced that they won’t invest in the company simply coz’ it’s a competitor of co-judge, Vineeta’s make-up brand, Sugar Cosmetics.
“As a principle, main apne friend ke competitor mein kabhi invest nahin karti hoon,” said Namita. Aman also gave similar reason for not funding the brand. Both chose friendship over business.
Netizens are disappointed over sharks’ decision and called out their biasness. Let’s check out their reactions:
Namita later took to Twitter to react to the trolls after rejecting the brand. Here’s what she wrote:
A big shark terrified with small shark. Hmmm.