Sharmaji Namkeen's trailer is out, and there's one thing that's clear - Rishi Kapoor left his mark. Starring Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla and Satish Kaushik in the primary cast, this is also the first film in Indian cinema where two leads are seen playing the same character.

The character played by Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal explores something that he's passionate about after his retirement - cooking. This makes the film about finding oneself and bashing the stereotypes associated with 'growing old', set by society. You will not be able to resist a smile while watching the trailer and there are so many reasons for that.

For the entirety of the trailer, we cannot help but fall in love with Rishi Kapoor.

Sharmaji Namkeen is wrapped in warmth and served with love. It talks about family, and how it's important to be ourselves no matter how much time or effort it takes for the people around us to understand this.

Watch the trailer here:

The film spells love and we cannot wait to watch it. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.